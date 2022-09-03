“If you’ve ever had that before, you can say that’s one of the most painful things you can get” – Jurgen Klopp confirms injury to Liverpool star during Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho suffered a 'massive dead leg' in their goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (September 3).

The playmaker started just his second game for his new club after scoring the winner against Newcastle United in midweek (August 31). Carvalho was brought off at half-time and replaced by forward Roberto Firmino as the Reds struggled to create opportunities against their Merseyside rivals.

Following the full-time whistle, Klopp was asked by BT Sport why the youngster was brought off at the break, to which he replied (as per The Metro):

"I wasn’t sure but we all think it’s a muscle above the knee with a massive dead leg. Very painful, if you’ve ever had that before you can say that’s one of the most painful things you can get. It should settle quickly but we will see. We play on Wednesday so I’m not sure about that."

Liverpool have now won just two of their opening six and failed to win any of their away games. While they forced several incredible saves from Jordan Pickford, the Reds were fortunate to avoid defeat when Conor Coady's strike was ruled out for a tight offside by VAR.

After the game, Klopp rued his side's missed chances and stated:

"It was an intense game, a game that we feel we lost points. Hitting the post and the crossbar, we could’ve done better in this case but we have to accept there were good moments and moments for improvement. We’re still early in the season so we want to improve and we know we can."

"They had two big moments, with Alisson making a few saves and offside is offside, if we count our opportunities I think we should’ve won the game, and unfortunately, we didn’t."

Jurgen Klopp fears Thiago Alcantara may miss Liverpool's Champions League opener

Carvalho appears to have joined an ever-growing injury list at Anfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are all currently out through injury.

Arthur Melo joined the Merseyside club on loan during deadline day but Klopp will still be concerned about his injury-hit squad. Liverpool face Napoli in their opening Champions League game next on Wednesday (September 7).

The German tactician believes the game will come too soon for the Spanish international. Klopp said:

"Napoli game, I’m not sure, Thiago can probably train on Monday but two days training, so what does that mean?"

