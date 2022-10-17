"Ignores Messi until his boyfriend Mbappe gets surrounded by four defenders and then tries to pass him" - PSG superstar gets ripped apart for what he did in 1-0 Marseille win 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi was ripped apart by fans for ignoring Lionel Messi and choosing to pass to Kylian Mbappe during the Parisians' 1-0 home win against Marseille in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored the only goal of the game during injury time in the first half. Mbappe was the provider during the move.

However, fans were not happy with Hakimi as the former Real Madrid full-back kept linking up with Mbappe but ignored Messi on multiple occasions.

The right-back also missed the chance to play Mbappe and Neymar clear on goal after being fed through with a magnificent through ball by Lionel Messi.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Achraf Hakimi's below-par performance in Der Klassiker.

ganesh @breathMessi21 Hakimi ignores Messi until his boyfriend Mbappe gets surrounded by four defenders and then tries to pass him. Messi already showed his frustration twice in this match for not getting a simple return pass. Hakimi ignores Messi until his boyfriend Mbappe gets surrounded by four defenders and then tries to pass him. Messi already showed his frustration twice in this match for not getting a simple return pass.

mx @MessiMX30iiii We gotta talk about that Hakimi failed pass after Messi's insane pass.... We gotta talk about that Hakimi failed pass after Messi's insane pass....

Vahe 🇦🇲 @v_hay7 | The best RB in the world ? Europe isn't ready Achraf Hakimi vs Marseille highlights 🥵| The best RB in the world ? Europe isn't ready Achraf Hakimi vs Marseille highlights 🥵🔥 | The best RB in the world ? Europe isn't ready 😈 https://t.co/BMI7UTRHs6

ganesh @breathMessi21 Hakimi also robbed Messi another pre assist🤡 Hakimi also robbed Messi another pre assist🤡

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎃 @KieranCFC88 I’d like to issue a public apology for rating Hakimi at some point. I’d like to issue a public apology for rating Hakimi at some point.

Hakimi has made 16 appearances for PSG so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He joined the French side in 2021 from Inter Milan. The Moroccan has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 56 games for the French club since then.

The Parisians now have 29 points from their 11 league games so far this season and sit three points clear of second-placed Lorient.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe continue to shine for PSG

PSG's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe have enjoyed a prolific start to their season so far this campaign.

Neymar has shone the brightest of the three stars. In 16 games, the Brazilian has bagged 12 goals and provided nine assists.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 14 games for the French side.

Lionel Messi, who made a return from injury against Olympique Marseille, has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 14 games for the Parisians.

The Parisians find themselves in a good spot with the help of their superstar attacking trio. They are league leaders and are at the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League, scoring eight points from four games.

Christophe Galtier's side take on Ajaccio next in an away clash in Ligue 1 on October 22.

