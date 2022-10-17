Iker Casillas sends message to Kepa Arrizabalaga after ‘impressive’ performance in Chelsea's win over Aston Villa

Iker Casillas sent a message to fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga after the latter's spectacular performance for Chelsea against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Arrizabalaga made several crucial stops as his team managed to secure a 2-0 win at Villa Park, courtesy of a brace from Mason Mount. The former Athletic Bilbao custodian has had a career resurgence under Graham Potter at the club.

Casillas reacted to his compatriot's amazing performance and noted that he is happy for the 28-year-old shot-stopper. The former Real Madrid and FC Porto goalkeeper tweeted:

"Today @kepa_46 has been impressive. I'm glad!"

Arrizabalaga arrived at the club in 2018 after an eye-catching stint with Athletic Bilbao. He was the club's first-choice goalkeeper during his first two seasons.

However, Thomas Tuchel replaced the Spaniard with Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy. He had a stunning time with the German in charge of the Blues. However, since Graham Potter's arrival, Mendy is yet to make an appearance between the posts.

The Senegal star's poor form and fitness issues opened the door for Arrizabalaga to prove his worth to the new manager. The Spaniard has taken the chance with open hands and has displayed a few spectacular performances in Chelsea colors.

The 28-year-old has made seven appearances for the Blues so far this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding only three goals.

Since arriving at the club in 2018, Arrizabalaga has made 131 appearances, conceding 133 goals and keeping 51 clean sheets.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter talked about Kepa Azrrizabalaga after win against Aston Villa

AC Milan v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea manager Graham Potter assessed whether Spanish custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga has restored his confidence after yet another statement performance against Aston Villa this past weekend.

He spoke to the media after the game, saying (via football.london):

"I've got to say all three goalkeepers have been really good in supporting each other and providing competition. Kepa found a fantastic level today and made some games that kept us in the game."

Potter also reacted to Mason Mount's return to form as the Englishman scored a brace at Villa Park.

"Nothing too much. It's about the team, about his role in the team, he works so hard for the team always. He has the quality the ability to score and assist. Sometimes a player can go through a dip if the team isn't functioning as well as it can, but the energy has always been there."

With this win, Chelsea are placed fourth in the points table with 19 points from nine games.

