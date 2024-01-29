Ilkay Gundogan becomes first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi in 2021 to make 10+ key passes in a game

Ilkay Gundogan underlined his increasing importance to Barcelona as he became the first player since Lionel Messi to make ten key passes in a game. The experienced German midfielder achieved this feat for the Catalan side in their disappointing 3-5 home defeat to Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, January 27.

Barcelona signed Germany captain Gundogan for free after he led Manchester City to a first-ever treble in the 2022-23 season. He quickly established himself as a key member of Xavi's team in Catalunya and is an important player for the club.

Ilkay Gundogan made ten key passes in his side's home defeat to Villarreal, emulating club legend and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Before Gundogan, no Barcelona player had made as many key passes in a single game as Messi did back in 2021, a period of almost three years.

Gundogan also became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to complete ten key passes in a single game this season. The 33-year-old scored his side's opener on Saturday and provided an assist for the equalizer, which was converted by fellow midfielder Pedri.

Villarreal took the lead in the match through Gerard Moreno before La Masia product Ilias Akhomach doubled his side's advantage shortly after the start of the second half. Barcelona rallied back through Gundogan and Pedri before an Eric Bailey own goal put him ahead.

Villarreal scored thrice in the final minutes of the second half to come from behind and register a huge win, practically ending La Blaugrana's title hopes. Gundogan took his league tally for the side to four goals and four assists in 21 appearances this season.

Post-Lionel Messi, Barcelona continue to struggle as Xavi announces exit

For Barcelona, the defeat to Villarreal was quite damaging as it marked the day their manager Xavi announced his exit from the club once the season ended. The club legend revealed that the pressure he felt from the media and outsiders was too much, and he was feeling overwhelmed by it.

“You asked me many times that if I'd be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barça... the truth is that it will NEVER happen here. You guys won't allow it — being Barça coach is so difficult. You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you," Xavi said (via OneFootball).

Since Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021, the club have lost their place among Europe's elite, with a league title glossing over their struggles. This season, they are on course to end up without a major trophy, as they have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey.

President Joan Laporta has accepted Xavi's decision to leave the club but will be hopeful of the side managing to win the UEFA Champions League.