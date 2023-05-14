Ilkay Gundogan details the advantage Manchester City have in the Premier League title race

As the Premier League title race enters its final stages, Ilkay Gundogan shed light on the advantage that tips the balance in Manchester City's favor. With a cool-headed approach and an unyielding winning streak, the Cityzens are proving that they have the mettle to withstand the heat of this high-stakes title run.

Pep Guardiola's side have amassed an impressive 11-game winning streak in the top flight. The most recent addition to the run was a decisive 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, May 14, with Gundogan taking center stage.

The dynamic midfielder opened the scoring in the 37th minute before providing an assist for Erling Haaland only two minutes later. Gundogan added the cherry on top for City in the 51st minute with a perfectly placed free-kick.

Manchester City now have 85 points, with just three games left in the season against formidable adversaries: Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford.

Gundogan, however, believes it's more than just the winning streak that gives them the upper hand. He pinpointed the experience within the ranks as a crucial advantage during these crunch moments of the season (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think we have a very experienced team. It’s not really an unusual situation to us, competing for the last few games of the season with someone else. The margins for mistakes is very slim, we know that."

"And I think [the fact] that we were able to live these moments already in the past helps us a lot. Sometimes it’s about staying calm and trusting in your abilities, even though it was tough today in the first half. That is exactly what we have done."

Gundogan's first goal, a work of football artistry, came in the 37th minute. He deftly controlled Riyad Mahrez's cross amidst a sea of Everton defenders, then with his back to the goal, executed a no-look shot that gave keeper Jordan Pickford no chance.

On the subject of his first goal against Everton, Gundogan gave a fascinating insight into his thought process:

"I felt that I was free because both of the centre backs were focused on Erling. I saw the space, but the ball was a little bit behind my run - so I had to adjust and somehow I was able to take a touch. I just tried my luck and it worked out perfectly."

Manchester City secure 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan put on a masterclass on Sunday, scoring twice and setting up Erling Haaland for another goal, as City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton. With the win, the Cityzens moved four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

With just three games left, Manchester City, who are in the hunt for a treble, have amassed an impressive 85 points from 35 matches.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 defeat in their recently concluded match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates stadium. They have 81 points after 36 matches, and their title hopes are effectively over.

