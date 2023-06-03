Ilkay Gundogan goal: Manchester City star sets record by scoring stunning goal with just 6 touches after kick-off

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan created history in the FA Cup final after scoring against Manchester United just 12 seconds into kick-off.

The derby rivals are playing against each other in a major final for the first time, and it has delivered on the promise so far.

Gundogan kicked the final off with a pass back to City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who then kicked it forward.

Erling Haaland looped it over when Kevin De Bruyne beat Victor Lindelof in the air to head it down for Gundogan. The German produced an emphatic long-range volley into the far post.

Just 12 seconds into the game and six touches, City were ahead to create history. It's the fastest goal scored in the FA Cup final, beating the previous record held by Louis Saha.

Saha had scored after just 25 seconds into the 2009 final against Chelsea. It was a record that seemed impossible to surpass, but Gundogan rewrote the history books with a strike in less than half that time.

Manchester United pulled level into the game in the 33rd minute after Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty, given out of a handball from Jack Grealish.

However, at the time of writing, City have regained their lead with Gundogan netting a second goal after just five minutes into the second half.

Manchester City have eyes on treble, Manchester United eye domestic double

Manchester City were the dominant side in the first half, mustering more shots (6 to 5), and having 60% possession but lacked efficiency.

However, with the Sky Blues once again bagging an early goal in the second stanza, Manchester United find themselves trailing again.

Their attack has been flaccid, and United looked exposed in defence many a times. City are determined to win the cup ahead of the Champions League final next Saturday (June 10) against Inter Milan. United, neanwhile, are looking to clinch the domestic double, having won the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

