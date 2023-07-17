Ilkay Gundogan makes interesting claim about Barcelona potentially signing Bernardo Silva

Ilkay Gundogan recently heaped praise on Manchester City star Bernardo Silva amid interest from Barcelona. Gundogan, however, refused to make any comments on the possible transfer but wished the Portuguese star good luck.

Barcelona are keen on bolstering their squad and see Silva as a reinforcement. However, their financial status has seen them halt all the moves for players until they manage to raise funds.

At his unveiling today, Ilkay Gundogan was asked about Bernardo Silva joining him at the Catalan side. He praised his former teammate but did not comment further on the possible transfer. He said:

"Bernardo Silva? He's an amazing player and there's no doubt about that, but he has a contract with City and I can't talk about this thing. Whatever happens in the future, I wish him and his family all the best."

Silva and Gundogan have shared the pitch 226 times at Manchester City. The partnership started with a 6-0 win at Watford in the 2017-18 season and ended with the UEFA Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

The duo have assisted each other just five times in the 226 matches. Silva has scored twice while being assisted by the German, while Gundogan has scored thrice thanks to assists by the Portuguese star.

Barcelona target keen on leaving Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has admitted that he is looking to leave Manchester City this summer. He told Record last season that he wanted to try a new project before returning to Benfica at the end of his career.

Silva claimed that he was already looking for a new project. He added that his plan was always to return to Benfica at the age of 32, but had to push it to 34. He said:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Reports in ESPN have claimed the Barcelona target has a big offer from Al Hilal this summer. The Saudi Arabian club are ready to offer him £500,000 per week – over three times the wages he earns at Manchester City.