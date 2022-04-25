Ilkay Gundogan names his 2 preferred destinations if he leaves Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he is considering where he could play if he leaves the club.

The 31-year-old's current contract expires next summer, and the Manchester Evening News reports that the Citizens are yet to open talks over an extension.

The report also claims that Gundogan has hinted at discontent in his role in the past few months. He has started just over half of Manchester City's Premier League games this season.

footainment @F00tainment Squawka: Gündoğan

◎ 22 games

◉ 19 wins

◎ 1 draw

◎ 2 defeats



Thiago

◎ 20 games

◉ 17 wins

◎ 2 draws

◎ 1 defeat



Two of the best midfielders of their generation. 🫂 Squawka: Gündoğan◎ 22 games◉ 19 wins◎ 1 draw◎ 2 defeatsThiago◎ 20 games◉ 17 wins◎ 2 draws◎ 1 defeatTwo of the best midfielders of their generation. 🫂 https://t.co/EAEkzFhSx1

However, the German international is happy at the Etihad Stadium and claims he is calm about his contract situation. But Gundogan did admit to being interested in moving abroad once his time in Manchester comes to an end. He told Sport1:

"Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA, I've been there on vacation several times. However, I'm not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023. I'm very happy there both in sporting and private terms and I can theoretically imagine ending my career at City."

Manchestericonic™ @manchestriconic



"Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA. However, I'm not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in



[@SPORT1] İlkay Gündoğan on his future:"Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA. However, I'm not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in #ManCity until 2023. I can theoretically imagine ending my career at [Man] City." İlkay Gündoğan on his future: "Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA. However, I'm not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in #ManCity until 2023. I can theoretically imagine ending my career at [Man] City."[@SPORT1] https://t.co/o3So0GR2A1

Gudogan comments on Manchester City's Premier League title hopes

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, Gundogan has become a key, figure in Pep Guardiola's squad. He has played 248 times for the reigning Premier League champions, winning eight major trophies in that period.

The midfielder also spoke about City's chances of winning a fourth Premier League title in five years. Following their 5-1 home win against Watford in their previous encounter, the Sky Blues currently sit top of the table. They are one point ahead of Liverpool, with five league games remaining this season.

Gundogan stated:

"It is a very exciting and nerve-wracking race for both us and the fans. With Liverpool being incredibly strong and feeling like they're winning every game, we're kind of forced to stay focused and not allow ourselves to slip up. That keeps the tension high all the time. That's when you play football. It may well be that we have to win all games to the end to become champions."

"We are a top team that is strong and versatile, both individually and collectively. As a team, we have grown together again, both sportingly and personally, and approach every game with the highest degree of concentration. If we continue to do this over the next few weeks, we will bring the lead to the finish line."

Manchestericonic™ @manchestriconic



"Whoever gets the better of PSG and Chelsea is bound to be a tough nut to crack. But we are aware of that anyway. It's a brutal squad standing there on the pitch. I think we can expect a much more attacking game than against Atlético."



[@SPORT1] Gündoğan on the #UCL semi-final:"Whoever gets the better of PSG and Chelsea is bound to be a tough nut to crack. But we are aware of that anyway. It's a brutal squad standing there on the pitch. I think we can expect a much more attacking game than against Atlético." Gündoğan on the #UCL semi-final:"Whoever gets the better of PSG and Chelsea is bound to be a tough nut to crack. But we are aware of that anyway. It's a brutal squad standing there on the pitch. I think we can expect a much more attacking game than against Atlético."[@SPORT1] https://t.co/HusszEPYmx

Edited by Ritwik Kumar