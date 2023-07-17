Ilkay Gundogan names 4 Barcelona legends as his idols

Barcelona's new signing Ilkay Gundogan recently named Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets as his idols. Gundogan was recently presented as the new player for the team after completing a move from Premier League giants Manchester City.

The Germany international joined the Blaugrana as a free agent after his contract with the Cityzens came to an end. He arrives as an experienced campaigner and also as one of the best midfielders in world football at this point in time.

Ilkay Gundogan named the four players he idolizes. Speaking on the same, the German midfielder said (h/t Barca Times):

"My idols? Ronaldinho...although he's very different from me. Also Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets."

Gundogan was a key player for Manchester City during the 2022-23 campaign as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 51 matches across competitions for the Cityzens.

Overall, the German midfielder made 304 appearances for the Manchester club, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists for the team.

Barcelona fans will hope that the German can hit his best form for the club real quick. With Sergio Busquets no longer at the club, Ilkay Gundogan is the most experienced midfielder in the side at this point in time.

Ilkay Gundogan is keen to continue his winning form at Barcelona

Ilkay Gudogan joined Barcelona as a serial winner with Manchester City. The German won almost every trophy there was to be won with the Manchester club during his Premier League stint.

Gundogan thanked the Barca board, the club's president, and other board members after being unveiled as a new player for the Catalan club. Speaking on the matter, the German said (via Barca Universal):

“I want to thank you President, the whole board, Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff who was a part of me being here. It’s amazing to be here, and as I said, it’s a pleasure and a pride to be here and I can’t wait for the first game. I want to win, I want to keep winning here.”

He added:

“I think there is great potential in this team, last season was very good and I will do everything possible and all the best to be able to help the team. The next few years will surely be better and more special. Visca El Barça.”

Ilkay Gundogan's signing is a massive addition to the Barcelona team. However, more midfielders could be expected to come into the Blaugrana side. Oriol Romeu is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan club.