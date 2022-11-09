Ilkay Gundogan reveals WhatsApp conversation with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Manchester City's Premier League title win last season

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed the touching message Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent him after the Cityzens' Premier League title win last season.

Pep Guardiola's side nearly threw away their crown when they found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa on the final day of the season. However, Gundogan inspired an incredible comeback as his double led Manchester City to the 3-2 win they needed to secure their fourth title in five years.

The result ended Liverpool's dream of an unprecedented quadruple in heartbreaking fashion. Gundogan played under Klopp for numerous seasons together at Borussia Dortmund, with the German international scoring in the 2013 Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

The pair clearly still share a strong bond that has lasted ever since, as Klopp sportingly messaged his former midfielder maestro after Manchester City's victory.

In an interview with BILD, Gundogan revealed the contents of his secret WhatsApp chat with the Liverpool chief. The midfielder stated:

“Kloppo wrote me at 9.26 pm: ‘Congratulations’ and a heart to go with it. I replied: ‘Thank you! You also for the great season and good luck for the Champions League final,' and a heart too. There are some priorities and Kloppo is one of them.”

Ilkay Gundogan full of praise for 'unbelievable' Manchester City teammate

Erling Haaland has been in remarkable form since joining the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, netting 23 goals in 17 appearances so far. Gundogan is clearly a huge fan of the Norwegian, with the German international recently describing what Haaland brings to the team.

The midfielder told UEFA (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"Erling brings an unbelievable amount to the team, he is an asset that we haven't had for a few years. A central striker who is powerful, edgy, but also fast. He always senses where the ball will land and connects cleanly."

"He is just as clinical with his head as with his feet, that's an incredible quality he brings to the team. We hope he can take our chances in those decisive moments."

Gundogan also admitted that there is pressure playing in such a talented squad, as he proclaimed:

"If you have the quality that we have here, with this team and this club, you also have the responsibility to play in the final. Unfortunately, we've only managed that once in the last few years but we still put all our efforts into reaching that final once again."

