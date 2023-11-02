Ilkay Gundogan's wife denies rumours of rift between ex-Man City star and Barcelona following summer move

In the wake of Barcelona's stinging El Clasico loss (2-1) to Real Madrid, former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was vocally critical of his teammates. This prompted rumors suggesting problems were developing between Gundogan and his new Catalan home, but his wife Sara Arfaoui has refuted them.

She took to answering questions on Instagram to quash these insinuations. Speaking candidly, she voiced her contentment and love for the Catalan metropolis and its iconic football club (via Football Espana):

“(We are) really happy. We love the people, the club, the city – everything. We are really happy and have had so much support from the club and the staff," Arfaoui wrote.

Gundogan was a centerpiece in Barcelona's ultimately futile challenge against Real Madrid over the weekend. Post-match, speaking to Optus Sport, he laid bare his frustrations, saying (via Football Espana):

“I have to be honest, I wish this defeat hurt us more. I was in the dressing room, and of course people are disappointed, but especially after losing such a big game, I wish there was more frustration and anger."

He continued:

“This is a problem. There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose. You know that you can perform better, especially in certain situations, and you just don’t react. We need to have a huge step in that, otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona will run away from us.”

According to Football Espana, insiders at Barcelona reportedly view Gundogan's candidness as a manifestation of a 'top-class mentality' cultivated during his Manchester City tenure.

Bellingham's late brilliance steals the spotlight in El Clasico comeback against Barcelona

Just when Barcelona thought they had figured it all out during El Clasico, Jude Bellingham rewrote the script in style. The prodigy netted twice, punctuating his performance with an injury-time decider to lead Real Madrid's resurgence from a one-goal deficit to a 2-1 comeback.

Barcelona took flight early, with Ilkay Gundogan exploiting a glaring defensive lapse from the visitors to put the ball in the net merely six minutes into the showdown. The Catalan giants showcased dominance but were punished for their inability to seal the deal, striking the woodwork twice and leaving the door ajar for Madrid's revenge.

Bellingham took the stage to single-handedly turn the tides for Los Blancos. His first act was a 68th-minute thunderbolt from a distance, finding its home in the upper-left corner of the net. In the dying moments of injury time, Bellingham latched onto a sublime Luka Modric pass in the box to score the game-winner.

These were Bellingham's 12th and 13th goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions since his blockbuster summer move to Real Madrid.