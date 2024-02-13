Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara ‘missing’ Manchester after previously slamming the city for its ‘horrible food’

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara Gundogan has revealed that she misses Manchester after her husband joined Barcelona last summer.

Interestingly, Sara criticized the food in Manchester in October 2022. She was born in Italy, however, she also has Algerian roots. In 2022, she said that she tried finding decent food in the English city, however, all her attempts failed. The 29-year-old also said that finding Italian food in Manchester was a horrible experience.

"Sorry, I'm sad, to be honest but nothing. I tried so bad to find a good restaurant but horrible food everywhere. Can't find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food… everything frozen. Restaurants here are focus on making money with drinks and shot like nightclubs, not quality food. Maybe in London but in Manchester nothing. I'm sorry," Sara said (via GOAL).

However, Sara Gundogan has now claimed that she's currently missing Manchester. She stated that she had her routine set in the English city because her life has been always connected to football. Moreover, her friends and known people were also in Manchester. She said:

"When I was in Manchester, my whole life was (originally) around football. My friends were football, the people I met through my husband, and then I didn't have anything that was just my world outside of that. I had my own life and routine in Manchester and I have one of my best friends there."

"It's always sad, especially because you make friends, you're happy somewhere, you build your life and then you have to leave all the people you love. I started to enjoy everything and I kind of miss Manchester now."

Ilkay Gundogan joined Manchester City in July 2016 from Borussia Dortmund. He spent seven years at Etihad before he left the Premier League club to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Ilkay Gundogan shares adorable picture with son on social media

Former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan took to social media and uploaded a picture with his son, Kais. In the post, he can be seen sitting with his son with Barcelona's crest on the bench wall.

He captioned the post:

"Project Gundogun Jr. #LittleCuler"

Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in July 2023, has found a fair share of success in Spain. In La Liga, he has made 24 appearances for Bluagrana, where he has scored five goals and provided six assists.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona are currently on the third spot in the La Liga with 51 points in 24 matches, behind Girona (56) and Real Madrid (61). Next up, the defending La Liga champions will visit Estadio de Balaídos to face Celte Vigo on Saturday (February 17).