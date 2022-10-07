Ilkay Gundogan's wife, Sara, slams horrible frozen food in Manchester; claims there isn't a good restaurant in the city

Ilkay Gundogan's wife, Sara Gundogan, recently made a stunning claim as the social media influencer said that there isn't a good restaurant in Manchester.

When asked in a Q&A about her favorite restaurant in the city, here's what she replied:

"Sorry, I’m sad to be honest but nothing. I tried so bad to find a good restaurant but horrible food everywhere. Can’t find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food ... everywhere frozen." (h/t dailystar.co.uk)

She added that restaurants are more focused on making money rather than serving good quality food. However, there are other places in England that Sara Gundogan is hopeful about:

"Maybe in London, but in Manchester, nothing. I’m sorry."

Her comments drew a wide range of criticism, including from food critic Jay Rayner. He said:

“This is a ludicrous point of view. Manchester’s packed full of brilliant, independent restaurants."

Another local restaurant owner added:

"There’s so many great restaurants in Manchester. I suggest you do research before you speak."

Simon Martin, a former winner of the show MasterChef, said (via The Sun):

"The idea that restaurants here only serve frozen food is obviously preposterous."

However, Sara Gundogan was not ready to track back from her comments as she justified her claim. She further added that while the food hasn't attracted her, she really liked the city and its people:

"So, because we are successful people, we can’t give an honest opinion? I tried all the best restaurants here but for me it’s a no. I can’t lie. Unfortunately, I’m used to Italy, so you can imagine it’s hard to compare. It’s a great city, great people, but not for restaurants."

Sara Gundogan is of Italian origin. Hence, it might be difficult for English restaurants to satisfy her taste buds.

Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying a great season with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying another good season. His club are in second spot in the Premier League table with 20 points from eight games.

Ilkay Gundogan has played 12 games across all competitions so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

The German has always been a crucial player for the Cityzens since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He has scored 51 goals and provided 34 assists in 265 games for the club.

