Ilkay Gundogan has penned a heartwarming message for Barcelona fans as he departs the club to rejoin Manchester City. The German midfielder came to Camp Nou only a season ago from Manchester and has moved back to the Etihad on a free transfer.

In his goodbye post, Gundogan claimed that he feels less sad that his departure at least helps the club financially. He wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Dear culers, after just one year it's already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult situation and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign."

He added:

"Now, I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad."

"Nevertheless, it's been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs- I wanted to play at Barca, and I am grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world's best."

Overall, Gundogan made 51 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging five goals and 14 assists. His contract with Manchester City is only a year long and expires in the summer of 2025.

Ilkay Gundogan opens up after rejoining Manchester City from Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan

The fans and members of the Manchester City team are more than familiar with Ilkay Gunadogan, who spent seven years at the club before moving to Barcelona in 2023.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the German made 304 appearances across competitions, bagging 60 goals and 38 assists. The five-time Premier League winner said on his return to Manchester (via the club's official website):

"My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch. I grew up as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life."

Heading into the new season, Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the experienced midfielder can help Manchester City win their fifth straight Premier League title. The 33-year-old could play the box-to-box with Rodri operating as a number six.

