"Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and nice" - Ex-Real Madrid ace makes incredible claim on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek recently made an incredible claim about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. He claimed that the Argentine legend may seem calm but was very provoking and sharp-tongued with certain Madrid players.

Lionel Messi spent 16 years at Barcelona before joining the French club last summer. During his prolonged stay in Spain, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner faced Los Blancos in several heated games.

He had a fierce rivalry with current teammate Sergio Ramos and Portuguese defender Pepe. Dudek has astonishingly revealed that Messi used to say unimaginably mean things to the centre-back duo during their face-offs.

While talking to II Posticipo, here's what the retired goalkeeper said (via MARCA):

"He was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and many times they managed it perfectly. I have seen and listened to Messi saying very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can't even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and nice."

Dudek further went on to talk about his former Real Madrid teammates Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said that Raul was a very arrogant person. While he termed Ronaldo as self-centered and competitive, Dudek added that the Portuguese superstar was a very normal person. Here's what he added:

"Raúl was a very arrogant guy, but in general he was normal. Cristiano, on the other hand, was very self-centered but very competitive. However, he is an absolutely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside."

The Polish goalkeeper was mainly under the shadow of Iker Casillas during his time in Spain. He played 12 games for the club, conceding 18 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Dudek is best remembered by the fans for his heroics against AC Milan while playing for Liverpool. The goalkeeper made multiple saves in the historic final of the UEFA Champions League that the Reds won in 2005 in Istanbul.

Barcelona will build a statue of PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoyed a glittering stint in Spain, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games for Barcelona.

The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta recently revealed that they will build a statue in honor of the magical superstar. Here's what he said at the club's general assembly (via GOAL):

“We will build a statue of Leo Messi outside the Camp Nou. The decision has been made.”

