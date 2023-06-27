Fans have expressed shock following the decision of a 30-year-old Brazilian man to bequeath his entire fortune to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar.

Originally brought to the limelight by Metropoles, it was revealed that the man, currently battling illness, had officially documented his intentions and notarized his will.

Riddled with ill health and profoundly resonating with the superstar footballer, the man, who wished to remain anonymous, detailed his peculiar decision to Metropoles:

"Even though I am almost 31 years old, I am not very well in health and, because of this, I really saw that I have no one to leave my things, in case I go missing."

This unexpected bequest to Neymar, a player already in possession of a colossal fortune, baffled many. Yet, when further queried about the reasoning behind his donation, he further elaborated on his profound connection with Neymar and said:

"I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer from defamation, I am also a superfamily and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with mine, who is already deceased. But mostly, I know that, above all, he is not self-interested, something a little rare nowadays."

The man voiced his clear disdain for the idea of leaving his possessions to those he had discordant relationships with, or, even worse in his perspective, the government. He continued:

"I would hate to leave it to the government or relatives that I don't get along. I tried to send it to Neymar but I was unsuccessful. I also have some objects and family things."

As the news spread like wildfire, fans on Twitter were divided over this unforeseen decision to leave a man's worldly possessions to the already prosperous PSG superstar.

Luis Enrique prepared to reunite with Neymar at PSG as announcement becomes imminent

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is poised to take over the reins at Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations have concluded and an announcement heralding Enrique as PSG's new commander on the sidelines is imminent, according to Tribal Football.

The Spaniard, known for his tactical prowess, has agreed to an initial two-year stint with the French giants. An interesting twist to this agreement is Enrique's strong insistence that Brazilian superstar Neymar remain a key figure in Paris.

The two worked together during their time at Barcelona, fostering a potent connection that Enrique aims to leverage in the City of Lights.

His imminent appointment at the Parc des Princes brings with it a singular, crystal-clear mandate: secure the elusive Champions League trophy. This notable European prize has repeatedly slipped through the club's fingers despite their domestic dominance.

This daunting assignment comes on the back of last season's disillusionment, leading to the dismissal of Christophe Galtier. It did not matter that the French manager successfully guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

