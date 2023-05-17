Fans on Twitter reacted as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe linked up with NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. They are wondering how Lionel Messi would have looked alongside Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has a gigantic frame as he stands at 7'2" tall. The 19-year-old is a prospect for the upcoming NBA drafts. He linked up with countryman Mbappe ahead of the event.

Wembanyama, though, dwarfed Mbappe with his gigantic frame, leaving fans stunned. They reacted on Twitter as one wrote:

"Imagine that was Messi right there."

Another wrote:

"Imagine Messi linked up with Wemby."

Another fan claimed that Mbappe looked like a child as he wrote:

"OML mbappe looks like a child next to him."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe linked up with Victor Wembanyama:

(via Mbappe linked up with Wemby ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery 🤝(via @NBAFRANCE Mbappe linked up with Wemby ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery 🤝🔥 (via @NBAFRANCE) https://t.co/KSid2We1iC

407KOP @407LFC @ESPNFC @NBAFRANCE OML mbappe looks like a child next to him @ESPNFC @NBAFRANCE OML mbappe looks like a child next to him 😂

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

While Kylian Mbappe signed a contract extension with PSG in the summer, his future at PSG remains a subject of discussion. There are reports that Real Madrid have reignited their interest in the player.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for Mbappe last summer. However, he surprisingly extended his contract with the Parisians. Despite that, his future remains in the air and the latest reports regarding Real Madrid have further added fuel to the fire.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the 2018 World Cup winner's future, telling the media (via CBS Sports):

“Real Madrid going for Kylian Mbappé this summer is difficult. Next summer, this could be a topic but for this summer it’s really complicated to sign Kylian Mbappé.”

Mbappe has once again been an important player for the Parisians this season. He has scored 38 goals and provided nine assists in 40 matches across competitions this season. The Frenchman is Les Parisiens' top scorer this season.

