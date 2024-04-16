"Imagine Messi on stage," "Banter material" - Fans react to hilarious old video of Barcelona boss Xavi dancing at a Shakira concert

Football fans on social media have reacted after a hilarious old video of Barcelona manager Xavi dancing at Colombian popstar Shakira's concert recently went viral.

The video shows Shakira and her ex-partner, legendary former Barca centre-back Gerard Pique, standing together on-stage before the singer invited Xavi to join them up there.

Xavi is seen embracing the popstar as he walks up. Alongside him, former Blaugrana stars like David Villa, Pedro, Sergio Busquets are also seen showing off their moves, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The old video resurfaced online recently, sending football fans all around the world into a hysterical tizzy. It evoked many interesting reactions, with one fan saying:

"Imagine Messi on stage."

Another one added:

"Banter material."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

Currently at the helm of the club, Xavi came up through Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy and spent 17 highly successful seasons at the club as a player.

He bagged 85 goals and 185 assists in 767 games for the Blaugrana across all competitions. He helped them win four Champions Leagues, eight La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and six Supercopa de Espana titles among many others.

As manager, Xavi helmed Barca to the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga titles in the 2022-23 season. He currently has them sitting second in the league, while also holding a 3-2 advantage over French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, Xavi has announced that he will be stepping down from his managerial duties at the end of the season. With his future plans uncertain, Barcelona will be hoping he can lead them to another trophy before taking his leave from the club.

"Football war" - Barcelona boss Xavi predicts another tough matchup in second leg of UCL quarterfinal against PSG

Barcelona manager Xavi expects another tough matchup against French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixture.

In a pre-match press conference, the 44-year-old Spaniard said:

"What we want is to take the ball away from PSG and then go to attack. As I said, it will be a massive football war. We are a goal ahead and that’s great, but for me, the most important thing is that we found confirmation that we are ready to compete against one of the best teams in the world. That was very important for us as a club."

Barcelona hold a slender 3-2 advantage after the first leg at the Parc des Princes, courtesy of a brace from Brazilian winger Raphinha and a late goal from Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

They are all set to host PSG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in a mammoth clash on Tuesday, April 16, with the winner taking on Borussia Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

