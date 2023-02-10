“Imagine the power they have” – Al Hilal coach makes confident Lionel Messi transfer claim amid reports of Saudi move

Al Hilal coach Ramon Diaz addressed rumours about the club being linked with a move for Lionel Messi. The Saudi Arabian side have been one of the clubs tipped to be Messi's future home.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Saudi Arabian club's FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid on Saturday (February 11), Diaz said (via AS) that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival could be a precursor to Messi's:

“It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Messi, imagine the power they have.”

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 35-year-old, though, is yet to agree to a new deal to extend his stay.

Diaz was also quizzed about the importance of the gigantic clash against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final. Highlighting the importance of playing crucial games, he said:

“It is a club that is risking its prestige, very important in Asia, it also represents the country. It is a responsibility. We need more concentration to reach the maximum in the final stretch of the game. We observe the virtues and defects of Madrid.”

Lionel Messi doubtful for PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain vs Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi has suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful for PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Bayern Munich next week.

The European giants are set to lock horns on February 14 in the first leg of the continental competition. Kylian Mbappe is expected to miss the game, having picked up a hamstring issue of his own on February 2 against Montpellier.

Now with Messi's fitness in doubt, Christophe Galtier's woes will certainly increase.

The Parisians are coming off a Coupe de France loss in midweek at Marseille but remain atop the Ligue 1 standings.

