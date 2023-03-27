Wout Weghorst and Lionel Messi had a confrontation in Qatar after Argentina knocked out the Netherlands from the FIFA World Cup. The Dutchman waited to greet the Argentine as the latter gave his post-match interview, which did not please the PSG star.

The full video has now emerged, which shows Messi completely ignoring Weghorst after the interview. Fans are not pleased with the Argentine's behavior and have called him out for letting his ego come in the way.

Here is the full video:

Fans were quick to react and tweeted:

What happened between Wegourst and Messi?

The Netherlands players tried their best to distract their Argentine counterparts as they made their way to take penalties during the shootout in the World Cup quarter-finals. However, they did not manage to get into the heads of the South Americans, who came out victorious after the 2-2 draw.

Weghorst revealed his version of the story and told En Son Haber:

"For me, everyone is the same in a match. I fight. That's what I did in that match. I had some tense moments with Messi in the match and maybe he was surprised. I respect him a lot, he's one of the best ever. After the game I wanted to show Messi the respect I have for him, but he wasn't very open to it. Now at least he has learnt my name."

Messi later admitted that he was not happy with himself for his behavior and said:

"I don't like what I did. There was a lot of tension and it came out naturally. A lot had happened with this player and two others during the match. It came out naturally. I don't like this image."

Sergio Aguero chimed in and said:

"We were just starting to enter the dressing room when this big guy [Weghorst] started to shout 'hey, hey, Messi.' Leo turned around to look at him and said what he said. The guy then told him 'come here and say that.' So I jumped in there and told him to shut up. I said 'why are you talking to Messi like that?' He then said to me 'don't tell me to shut up.' It was a hot moment so I said 'ok, it's over. Go away. Shake my hand and good luck'."

