"Imma just go to sleep", "God help us" - Fans unhappy as 2 Barcelona stars start against Almeria in La Liga fixture

Barcelona fans have hit out at Xavi's decision to start Sergi Roberto and Raphinha in their La Liga clash against Almeria tonight (December 20).

The Blaugrana are in dire need of a positive result amid a poor run of form. They've won just two of their last five La Liga games and sit fourth, nine points behind leaders Girona.

Xavi has come under pressure as his side have failed to replicate their La Liga title-winning form from last season. The Spanish coach will be eager for the Catalan giants to get back to winning ways following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Valencia (December 16).

The Barcelona boss has selected Inaki Pena in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde in defense. Roberto starts in midfield, a decision that hasn't gone down well with fans.

Roberto comes into Barca's midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong unavailable. The versatile midfielder has made just four La Liga appearances this season, scoring one goal. He's become a bit-part player and there is a feeling that this may be his final appearance with the Catalan giants.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old partners Ilkay Gundogan and Fermin Lopez in midfield. Raphinha is in attack, alongside Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix.

Raphinha's future has been the subject of speculation amid a disappointing spell since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

Reports claim that Barca are prepared to sell Raphinha if a suitable offer is made. He has four years left on his contract with the reigning La Liga champions.

One fan is considering missing the game due to Xavi's team selection:

"Lewa, Raphinha, Roberto in 2023 uno. Imma just go to sleep."

Another fan is concerned regarding both Raphinha and Roberto starting:

"Roberto & Raphinha! God help us."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Xavi's decision to start the duo against Almeria:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo signed permanently

The Portuguese duo could stay at Barca beyond next summer.

Joan Laporta has suggested Barcelona will look to make Felix and Cancelo's loan deals permanent shortly. Felix is on loan from Atletico Madrid while Cancelo is on loan from Manchester City.

Both have been key players for the Blaugrana this season, putting in some impressive performances. Felix, 24, has bagged six goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Cancelo, 29, has appeared 20 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The Portuguese teammates have become fan favorites at Barca.

Laporta gave an update on both players' situations heading into next year. He said (via GOAL):

"Their agent, Atlético and Man City already told us what’s gonna be needed to sign them. We want both Joaos to be a permanent part of the team, not on loan. Let’s see how it evolves. I feel all parties will be happy at the end."

Barcelona's financial situation could complicate their potential permanent swoops for the duo. Both are valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million, but Laporta's comments suggest the Catalan giants can work out deals for the pair.