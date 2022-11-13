Lionel Messi's fans feel that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) should have left him out of their matchday squad to face Auxerre in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash. However, the Argentine playmaker has been in impressive form for the Parisians and is set to lead the line once more.

With the World Cup starting in under a week, fans are concerned about Lionel Messi picking up a knock that might see him miss out on the tournament. Taking to Twitter, the fans shared their concerns about his fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Liam @Liam72542035 @TheEuropeanLad I don’t want it to happen but I got a weird feeling one of the front 3 is coming off injured @TheEuropeanLad I don’t want it to happen but I got a weird feeling one of the front 3 is coming off injured

Aris @Aris78480309 @TheEuropeanLad Why messis starting imma be stressing through out the whole game @TheEuropeanLad Why messis starting imma be stressing through out the whole game

Lionel Messi and PSG invite Auxerre for Ligue 1 clash ahead of World Cup break

PSG will be looking to snag their seventh consecutive win in all competitions when they invite Auxerre to the Parc des Princes. This will be the side's final game ahead of the World Cup break, which will see a number of their key players in Qatar.

Their position atop Ligue 1 has been consolidated in recent weeks, with the Parisians two points ahead of Lens with one game in hand. However, Christophe Galtier will want to go into the break with a strong finish and will look to pick up all three points against Auxerre.

Auxerre are a newly promoted side and are widely expected to lose to the Parisians. However, they have picked up three wins in 14 games, which sees them sit somewhat safely outside the relegation zone. With the World Cup break looming, they will want to put in a strong performance against the league leaders. It has not been a spectacular start to the season for Pelissier's men, but they were widely expected to be in the red zone.

With Lionel Messi leading the line for PSG, there's not much the visitors might be able to do, but a strong defensive effort may be enough to let only a few goals in. Auxerre have conceded 26 goals in 14 games in Ligue 1, representing one of the worst defensive stats in the league. Lionel Messi and his teammates will look to take advantage of this and pump in as many goals as possible to enter the break on a high.

