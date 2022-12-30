"Immediately said yes" - €120 million rated Chelsea and Liverpool target wanted to join AC Milan

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a top target for Chelsea and Liverpool. The midfielder, who joined Benfica in the summer, was linked with a move to AC Milan before moving to the Portuguese side.

Martin Gustadisegno, who worked as an intermediary for the move to AC Milan, has revealed the piece of information.

Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web, Gustadisegno said (via Get Italian Football News):

"He wanted to move to Italy and I too would have been delighted to bring him. We worked on this possibility for a long time, then Benfica were good at moving in time and with closing the deal with River Plate in mid-July."

"Contacts with Milan begin in March and in May, Geoffrey Moncada was in Argentina to talk to the player and see him play live. He wanted Italy and immediately said yes to the possibility of moving to the Rossoneri."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.



or Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solutionBenfica always asked full €120m clause.Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea. #LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFCBenfica always asked full €120m clause.Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. https://t.co/Kdvz5Eargi

Gustadisegno added that had Benfica waited any longer to snap up the player's signature, an offer from AC Milan would have arrived. He said:

"And in the end he went to Portugal, - but I am convinced that if Benfica had waited a little longer from Italy the offer would have arrived, especially from Milan who showed great interest and probably just needed another some time to formulate his proposal. It was really close, it was really a shame..."

Fernandez has been in stunning form for Benfica, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 24 games this season. He was also named the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the trophy with Argentina.

His exploits have attracted interest from top European sides, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Journalist claims Chelsea are closer to signing Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

ESPN journalist Estebal Edul has revealed that Enzo Fernandez is much closer to joining the Blues than Liverpool. He recently tweeted:

"Chelsea wants Enzo Fernandez and is close to buying him and adding him right now. Negotiations are underway and advanced."

Esteban Edul @estebanedul Chelsea quiere a Enzo Fernandez y esta cerca de comprarlo y sumarlo ahora mismo. Las negociaciones están en marcha y avanzadas. Chelsea quiere a Enzo Fernandez y esta cerca de comprarlo y sumarlo ahora mismo. Las negociaciones están en marcha y avanzadas. https://t.co/zWG3OIUa5l

Any club willing to secure Fernandez's signature will have to break the bank. It will require a fee upward of €120 million to sign the 21-year-old Argentine.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes