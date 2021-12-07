“Impossible also for next summer” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United have no chance of signing high-profile targets

Manchester United have no chance of signing Federico Valverde or Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager, United hope to claw their way back into the top four of the Premier League. There have been suggestions that The Red Devils are even prepared to back the German in the winter transfer window to turn things around at Old Trafford.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have identified midfield as a position that needs strengthening. With Paul Pogba heading into the final six months of his contract with the club, The Red Devils could look to sign a new midfielder in January.

With a midfielder apparently at the top of Manchester United's wishlist going into the winter transfer window, Real Madrid's Valverde have been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Rangnick's side have also been credited with an interest in Barcelona star De Jong.

(Source: El Nacional) 🚨 Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is eyeing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as he looks to begin the rebuilding process at Old Trafford. (Source: El Nacional)

However, transfer market expert Romano has rubbished claims linking Manchester United with Valverde and De Jong. He has said that the Old Trafford outfit's chances of signing either midfielders is zero. He said:

"Fede Valverde and Frenkie De Jong are not players Manchester United are looking to sign in January, impossible also for next summer; nothing is going on at this point as of now because Xavi was very clear De Jong is not leaving Barcelona, and in Barcelona they consider him as a key player."

"Man Utd at the same point for Fede Valverde; they know it is simply impossible for Real Madrid to accept anything for Valverde", Romano said on The Here We Go Podcast.

Valverde has a contract with Carlo Ancelotti's side until the summer of 2027, while De Jong has five more years remaining on his deal with Barcelona.

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United

Manchester United could lose one of their star midfielders next year, as Paul Pogba is in the final seven months of his deal with the club. The France international is yet to agree a new contract with the Premier League giants.

As Pogba's Manchester United future remains in the air, it remains to be seen if he will be at Old Trafford next season. There have been suggestions that he could leave The Red Devils on a free transfer.

Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Juventus.

