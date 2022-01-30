"Impossible!" - French journalist provides major update on Zinedine Zidane's rumored arrival at PSG

French television presenter Thibaud Vézirian has provided a major update on Zinedine Zidane's possible appointment as PSG's new manager.

The former Real Madrid coach hasn't taken up a job since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for a second time last year. While he was linked with a few clubs, the 49-year-old never came close to signing for anyone.

However, in more recent times Zidane has been touted to takeover the managerial position at PSG if Mauricio Pochettino departs.

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG are in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie (both out of contract this June) — Zidane has also been contacted, in case Pochettino joins Manchester United at the end of the season, sources told @LaurensJulien PSG are in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie (both out of contract this June) — Zidane has also been contacted, in case Pochettino joins Manchester United at the end of the season, sources told @RodrigoFaez 🔴 PSG are in talks with Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie (both out of contract this June) — Zidane has also been contacted, in case Pochettino joins Manchester United at the end of the season, sources told @RodrigoFaez @LaurensJulien 🇫🇷🇨🇮

The Argentine's job has come under question following a series of disappointing results in Ligue 1 with a sensational Premier League return also touted. He's been on Manchester United's radar as the side are looking for a permanent manager with Ralf Rangnick unlikely to continue beyond this season.

[Via: PSG are lining up some massive summer moves to convince Mbappe to stayZidanePogbaKessie[Via: @ESPNFC PSG are lining up some massive summer moves to convince Mbappe to stay 🙏🇫🇷 Zidane 🇫🇷 Pogba🇨🇮 Kessie[Via: @ESPNFC] https://t.co/39b2Zaya95

Zidane was reportedly being considered to fill the vacancy with his French nationality and excellent relationship with Kylian Mbappe playing big factors too.

However, fans won't be too happy after hearing what Vezirian had to say, as he appeared to pour cold water over all rumors. Speaking live on Twitch, the 36-year-old said:

“I maintain my info from last summer, Zinedine Zidane left to take care of his family this season, he is taking a year off and taking a step back from football. He favors family balance.

"As he is the ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar next winter, he is obliged to say nothing in the media, to let the PSG rumor parade, even if seeing him in Paris with his family is impossible.

"It would put the Z5 center in Istres, its football fields in Aix in difficulty, for me Zizou in Paris is a big no. It is not possible that it will happen, but he cannot openly say no given his links with Qatar for the World Cup."

Zidane has chosen to remain quiet on his managerial career amid PSG links

Back in September 2010, when Qatar was awarded the hosting rights by FIFA, the former World Cup winner was appointed as the showpiece's brand ambassador.

He championed the Middle East's push to host the global footballing spectacle by saying it's a sport for all and sundry.

As for his managerial career, Zidane has opted to remain quiet so far but will definitely be in the reckoning for the PSG job should Pochettino's position change.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava