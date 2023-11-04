"Impossible to guess" - Brentford manager hints at Arsenal and Chelsea target looking to leave the club

With rumors doing the rounds about Ivan Toney moving to Chelsea or Arsenal, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank remains uncertain about the striker's future.

As Toney nears the end of an eight-month ban for betting offenses, which is due to finish on January 16, the speculation about his destination in the winter transfer window have intensified.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal have displayed a keen interest in securing the English striker's services. Despite the mounting speculations, Frank believes that Toney is content at Brentford (via Tribal Football):

"He [Toney] is happy at the club. I want him to stay. Ivan is happy to stay. He's happy at the club."

While discussing Toney's value, Frank shed light on the uncertainty around the striker's future:

"What happens in the future is impossible to guess about. Ivan's skillset in terms of finishing, composure in those moments, link-up play, presence, character... He is a very good package. It's not for me to put a price tag on him, it is down to the club. I'm happy with him and I hope he plays here forever."

The Bees are will reportedly demand a massive lump sum for their star striker, who has scored 63 goals in 111 games for the club. Although there have been murmurs of a £50 million to £60 million transfer fee, Brentford's boardroom are reportedly amused by such evaluations.

According to Sky Sports News, it would require an astronomical proposal, closer to a £100 million mark, for Brentford to even contemplate parting ways with their prized asset.

Chelsea not eyeing Arsenal's Ramsdale for January Window, claims Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dispelled rumors about Chelsea's potential interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the upcoming January transfer window. The 25-year-old shot-stopper has been under intense scrutiny about his future.

With the January window looming, various sources reported the Blues' intent to rope in a new goalkeeper. It was believed that on their, among others, is Aaron Ramsdale. They were said to have been closely monitoring the England international ever since David Raya took the number 1 spot at the Emirates Stadium.

While Arsenal doesn't anticipate a January move for Ramsdale, they might be receptive to offers come next summer. Ramsdale is expected to command a strong transfer fee and the Blues are interested in securing the shot-stopper if the Gunners look to offload him.

However, countering the circulating rumors, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The Hard Tackle) has asserted that Chelsea are not scouring for a new goalkeeper. He emphasized that the Blues are not negotiating for Ramsdale or any other keeper.