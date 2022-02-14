"Impossible to take the ball from him" - Achraf Hakimi names PSG star who has surprised him more than Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed Marco Verratti has surprised him with his technical ability and quality on the ball in training.

The PSG squad is full of talented players and superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. But some players like Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Hakimi himself don't always make the headlines.

Verratti played a key role in helping Italy lift Euro 2020 last year, and has been one of the best players in his position for some years now.

Hakimi explained that while the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe can startle fans and opposition players with their abilities, Verratti's composure on the ball has surprised him in training.

"It is normal that players like Messi, Neymar or Mbappé surprise you, but the truth is that the one who has surprised me in particular, although I already knew him, is Marco Verratti.

"Seeing him in person, training with him, is knowing that even though he's under pressure, he's calm. He holds the ball, it is impossible to take the ball from him. The quality of those above is evident, but seeing Marco in person is a pleasure," Hakimi said.

Verratti and Hakimi will be key for PSG in the second half of the season

The duo of Marco Verratti and Achraf Hakimi are part of PSG's spine and they will need to be at their best against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

PSG are running away with Ligue 1 as they are 13 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table. However, they have been put to the test in the cup competitions.

After finishing second in their group, the Parisians were drawn against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played on February 15 (Tuesday).

Hakimi will hope to help PSG knock out his former team. It's no secret that PSG have a star-studded lineup, but their work-rate will have to be on par with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have shown signs of returning to their best under Carlo Ancelotti, so it is likely to be a hotly-contested affair tomorrow.

If the likes of Hakimi and Verratti can play with discipline, it'll allow attacking players like Mbappe and Messi to play with more freedom and test Real Madrid's back line.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar