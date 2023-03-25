“In the 2021 Champions League final I would have done something” – Ex-Manchester United star claims Man City would’ve won UCL if he joined them

Former Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has claimed that he could have guided Manchester City to the UEFA Champions League in 2021 had he joined the club instead of the Red Devils.

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 from Arsenal in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. The Chilean made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. He failed to replicate the sheer brilliance he displayed during his stint with the Gunners.

The former Barcelona man has now claimed that a reunion with Pep Guardiola was on the cards as he came close to joining the Cityzens. In a recent interview with TVN, he said (via Sport BIBLE):

"I was about to go to City. I spoke to Guardiola every day, he told me happy birthday. He was like my dad, he was my dad at Barcelona and he was like my dad at City."

Sanchez added:

"I would have liked to have gone to City, yes. We would have won the Champions League by now. In the [2021 Champions League] final I would have done something."

Manchester City managed to reach the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, one of the rare times that they have come close to winning the coveted trophy. Guardiola's men, though, were defeated by Chelsea, with Kai Havertz scoring the solitary goal of the match.

Alexis Sanchez reveals that he didn't join Manchester United for money

Speaking about his move to Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez claimed that he didn't join the Red Devils for monetary reasons.

Rather, inheriting the legendary No. 7 shirt, previously worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, and more, was a dream for him.

He said:

"Suddenly the cell phone rings. Mourinho tells me: 'Alexis, here is the seven available for you. It wasn't a money thing, so everyone knows. It was the same with United and City. And he said to me here is the seven, we are playing in the Champions League and we are going to give everything. I wanted to leave at that moment, but I had Guardiola's word."

Sanchez added:

"That's when I said to myself, Chilean footballer playing for Manchester United, something that has never happened. With the seven of Cantona, Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and now a Chilean had it, it was a dream. I don't regret going to United, things happen for a reason."

Alexis Sanchez left Manchester United in 2019 and after a spell with Inter Milan, the Chilean currently plays for Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

