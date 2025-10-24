“In 2023, we brought the best player to have ever played the game” - David Beckham makes feelings clear about Lionel Messi signing contract extension

Inter Miami co-owner and president David Beckham has made his feelings clear after Lionel Messi extended his deal with the Herons. The Argentine superstar signed a contract extension to extend his stay at the Chase Stadium until the end of the 2028 MLS season.

Messi's previous deal with the MLS giants was set to expire at the end of the 2026 season. Now, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has put an end to speculations surrounding his future.

David Beckham has reacted on social media following Lionel Messi's contract extension. The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star has hailed the Argentine as the best player ever and insisted that he is happy to keep him for two more years. Beckham posted on Instagram:

"When we started this journey, our vision was to bring the best players to Miami. In 2023, we brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. Today, I am so happy that he’s still as committed as he’s ever been and still wants to wear the pink of Miami and play on our team."

Beckham continued:

"As an owner, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, I feel very lucky. Gracias Leo, here’s to the future 🩷 @leomessi @intermiamicf #FreedomToDream"

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He has been exceptional for the Herons so far, scoring 71 goals and producing 37 assists in 82 games.

MLS chief Don Garber makes big announcement after Lionel Messi extends his deal at Inter Miami

MLS commissioner Don Garber has opened up after Lionel Messi signed a new deal to extend his stay at Inter Miami. The 38-year-old's new contract will see him playing for the Herons until the end of 2028.

Don Garber has claimed that the entire MLS will be pleased to see the Argentine superstar staying in the US. He hailed the former Barcelona attacker as the best footballer of all time. He posted on X:

"When Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point -- not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America. Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league. We’re thrilled that Leo has chosen to stay and continue his career with Inter Miami."

Inter Miami are set to lose two of their most influential players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at the end of the season. Lionel Messi's decision to stay will be a huge boost for Javier Mascherano's side as they look to revamp their side.

