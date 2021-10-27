"In having the ball, he is unique" - Santi Cazorla explains what Xavi could bring to Barcelona

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has claimed Xavi likes to play "pure-Barcelona" football at Al Sadd. Cazorla is currently playing under the Barcelona legend at the Qatar club.

Xavi took over at Al Sadd in 2019 and has been their manager ever since. He signed Cazorla last summer after the midfielder's contract at Villarreal came to an end.

Speaking with Marca, Cazorla said Xavi loves possession football and wants his players to play the "Barca way."

"He wants the ball and we train based on rondos, possession, position play…pure Barca school, to defend with the ball. I think that he understands football that way and he practices it," Cazorla said. "It's not unique, but perhaps, in having the ball, Xavi is unique. At La Roja, when we were teammates, he always had that philosophy of football. It was very clear."

Xavi is keen on Barcelona job in the future

Xavi has repeatedly expressed his desire to manage Barcelona, but the Spaniard is not keen to jump ship right now. The former midfielder was offered the managerial role twice by the Catalan club, but rejected the offers claiming he was not ready to take up the role.

"My idea is to coach Barcelona. I have never hidden it, it is my goal and my dream. I don't know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not, but at the moment I am happy to be in Al-Sadd and very proud of it," he said. "If an offer comes in, it will be evaluated and then we will try to decide, but at the moment I am very happy here."

Barcelona are currently managed by Ronald Koeman, but his future hangs in the balance after a poor run of results. Moreover, the Dutchman's contract expires at the end of the season.

Reports suggest the Catalan side will replace the former Everton man next summer, but Barcelona fans have already called for him to be sacked.

The Catalans are currently ninth in La Liga and trail leaders Real Sociedad by six points with a game in hand.

