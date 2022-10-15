"In the big moments he will be here" - PSG star heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and says there is no 'space for criticism' involving Lionel Messi and him

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera, who is on loan at Athletic Bilbao, believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cannot be criticized.

The Manchester United forward has struggled this season, netting just two goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances in all competitions so far. He scored his first Premier League goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

It was also his 700th club goal, having played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer and was the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. His struggles this term have garnered a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Herrera, however, has praised Ronaldo's work ethic and determination, as he told ESPN:

"When you have a player who scores 24/25 goals last season, how can you say this player is not for the team? Top scorer of the team, one of the top scorers in Europe. Probably not going to score 50 goals every season, of course, but he's still fighting, scoring, taking care of himself every day, every single training [session], so respect."

He added:

"Now, probably, you have to control the charge of him in terms of training and games, you can't make him play every single game of the season, in the big moments he will be there."

Herrera added that he feels the Portuguese and his eternal rival Messi are beyond criticism, saying:

"There is one thing you cannot lie [about], the stats. And Ronaldo ... always putting the face to fight, to score, to run, to take the responsibility of the team -- for me there is no space for criticism with Cristiano or with Leo. Of course everyone's going to talk about them because they're probably the two best players in the history of football."

While the Manchester United forward has struggled this season, Messi has been prolific. He has registered eight goals and eight assists in 13 matches across all competitions for PSG.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just five matches this season, with only one of them in the Premier League.

He was linked with a move away in the summer transfer window and missed most of the pre-season with Manchester United. However, he is now at the club and Erik ten Hag believes that Ronaldo is returning to his full fitness.

He said (via MARCA):

"He is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that. So he can contribute more to the squad and I'm sure he will do, it's proven once again no one can miss pre-season."

Ronaldo is not expected to start when Manchester United host Newcastle United on October 16 even though Anthony Martial is out injured. Marcus Rashford could lead the Red Devils' attacking line.

