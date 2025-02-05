"In the case of Madrid it comes out of the chequebook" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique aims dig at Real Madrid while talking about LaLiga talents

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has claimed that the club's La Masia produces the best young talent in the league. The former Spanish defender also criticized Real Madrid, stating that their young talent comes from the 'checkbook'.

Pique and Iker Casillas unveiled Uber Eats' new advertising campaign at LaLiga's headquarters on Wednesday, February 5. After the event, Pique talked about La Blaugrana and fired shots at Real Madrid.

While speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA, the former Barcelona star said (via Barca Universal):

"There is a lot of very young talent, in case of Barca it comes out of La Masia and in the case of Madrid it comes out of the checkbook. But I think they have a promising future."

Gerard Pique also backed La Blaugrana to win the 2024-25 La Liga title over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. He snubbed the reigning champions from the season-end top three and predicted Athletic Club to finish third. The former Spanish defender claimed:

"Barca first, Atletico second, Athletic third. Watch out, they're there."

Los Blancos are currently leading the race to the title with 49 points after 22 games. Atletico Madrid are second with 48 points in equal matches, while Barcelona are third with 45 points in the league table.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick takes a dig at Real Madrid ahead of Copa del Rey QF clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has stated that his side would not hide behind excuses after Real Madrid sent a letter to the Spanish football federation following their 0-1 loss to Espanyol last week.

The LaLiga leaders suffered a disappointing loss to Espanyol on Sunday, February 2, after defender Carlos Romero scored an 85th-minute goal at the RCDE Stadium. Los Blancos were unhappy with the refereeing decisions in the match and sent a letter to the RFEF.

Real Madrid were also angry about the referee's decision, who only gave Carlos Romero a yellow card in the 61st minute after the Espanyol defender fouled Kylian Mbappe.

During a press conference on Wednesday before La Blaugrana's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Valencia (via Sportstar):

"The (letter) is their choice, they do it like this, it's not our way -- I said no excuses and we will do it like that. Every club has some reasons to say something. We're humans, it's normal in life everyone makes mistakes."

He added:

"The referees have tough jobs. We have to take care of them, it's not easy this situation... when I arrived I said no excuses, no complaining and no blaming, I don't like that."

Real Madrid will face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, while Hansi Flick's side will lock horns with Valencia.

