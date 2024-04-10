"In Champions League, you cannot give anything to the opponent" – Mikel Arteta admits mistake from Arsenal star proved costly vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asserted that Ben White's first half miss in a 2-2 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Bayern Munich was a crucial moment.

Earlier on Tuesday (April 9), the Gunners struggled to make the most of their home advantage against the Bundesliga giants. After Bukayo Saka's 12th-minute opener, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane bagged a goal apiece in the first half. However, the north London outfit salvaged a draw through Leandro Trossard's 76th-minute right-footed strike.

Following the continental clash, Arteta claimed that White's miss in the 16th minute proved to be costly for the Emirates Stadium outfit. He told reporters (h/t Metro):

"I think we started the game really well, we were dominant, we played in the opponents' half, we generated some momentum, scored the first goal. Then it's a critical moment of the match, Ben White is in front of [Manuel] Neuer to make it 2-0 and we have to put the ball in the back of the net and it becomes a different moment, and in Champions League, you cannot give anything to the opponent."

Arteta, who helped Arsenal beat Porto in the last-16 stage, continued:

"We had given them two goals today and when you have this situation, they are going to punish you. The margins are really small in this competition, it's really difficult to penetrate the opponents and create big quality chances against this level of opposition, make sure you don't give them anything."

Arsenal, who are leading Premier League standings with 71 points from 31 games, will visit Bayern Munich for the second leg on April 17.

Harry Kane sends message to Arsenal fans

After Bayern Munich's recent 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was queried if he had missed the Arsenal fans. The 30-year-old replied to TNT Sports (h/t TBR):

"I think they have a soft respect for me!"

Kane, who was fouled six times by the Gunners on Tuesday, relished a stellar time out against his former team's rivals. He completed nine of 14 passes, recorded two shots, and won 10 of 18 duels in the match.

Following his 32nd-minute spot-kick in the UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal, Kane has now scored 15 goals against the Gunners in his career. He has also found the back of the opposition net most times (6) as a visiting forward in the Emirates' history.

So far this campaign, Kane has contributed a staggering 39 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 matches across all competitions for Bayern.

