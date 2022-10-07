"In defending, he still needs to do more" - Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal star after 'quality' and 'intelligent' performance against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on new signing Fabio Vieira after his goalscoring performance in his team's recent 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League. However, he also called for defensive improvements in the attacking midfielder's game.

The Gunners maintained their perfect start to their continental campaign at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (October 6). Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Rob Holding doubled the hosts' lead four minutes later from a left-footed cross by Vieira.

Vieira, who joined the Gunners from Porto in a deal worth up to £34 million earlier this summer, scored his second goal of the ongoing season in the 84th minute. The playmaker also completed 16 passes, created three chances and registered two shots on target.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



90 minutes played

37 touches

16 passes (100% success)

3 key passes

2 big chances created

1 assist

4 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal



Brilliant display. Fábio Vieira vs. FK Bodø/Glimt:90 minutes played37 touches16 passes (100% success)3 key passes2 big chances created1 assist4 shots2 shots on target1 goalBrilliant display. Fábio Vieira vs. FK Bodø/Glimt: 90 minutes played37 touches16 passes (100% success)3 key passes 2 big chances created1 assist 4 shots2 shots on target1 goalBrilliant display. 🌟 https://t.co/zFamvEih6M

During the post-match press conference, Arteta was asked if the Gunners faithful should be excited by Vieira. He said (via Metro):

"Yes, you saw the quality. Every time he's around the box, he's a real threat, really intelligent player and brave. In defending, he still needs to do more and understand it more because organization is key when you play against good teams in ball possession."

Vieira, who is renowned for his versatility in the final third, is expected to provide competition to club captain Martin Odegaard. He has registered two goals and one assist in 275 minutes of action this season.

Analyzing Bodo/Glimt's performance, Arteta added:

"It's impressive how clear and brave they are in what they want to do. They came here and they tried to play exactly the same as they have played away or at home against any opponent. That’s credit to the manager because they have put that belief in the team. So, they are a very, very good team."

The Gunners are currently atop the UEFA Europa League Group A with six points from two matches. The north London outfit will travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt next Thursday (October 13).

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9).

B/R Football @brfootball



9 wins

0 draws

1 defeat

+16 GD



Starting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 Arsenal in all competitions this season:9 wins0 draws1 defeat+16 GDStarting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 Arsenal in all competitions this season: ▫️ 9 wins ▫️ 0 draws▫️ 1 defeat ▫️ +16 GDStarting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 https://t.co/tL1w9l3d8a

Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for upcoming Arsenal-Liverpool clash

In his column for the BBC, former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a Gunners win on Sunday. He wrote:

"The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive and bodes well for this game too. While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see."

He added:

"I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season. But Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end."

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes