“In with a definite shout” – Kevin Campbell backs Newcastle United to win the race for Manchester United man

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Newcastle United could be Jesse Lingard’s preferred destination in the summer.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder is expected to leave as a free agent in July. The Magpies along with West Ham United are two sides interested in signing the England international.

Both sides tried to sign Lingard over the January window, but failed in their pursuits as Manchester United demanded a higher fee.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Lingard plans are clear: he’s ready to leave Man Utd as free agent, after NUFC deal collapsed in Jan. Newcastle’s Amanda Staveley tells @GeorgeCaulkin : “Jesse Lingard wanted to come to us. We did everything. We never stopped working on many deals”, told @TheAthleticUK Lingard plans are clear: he’s ready to leave Man Utd as free agent, after NUFC deal collapsed in Jan. Newcastle’s Amanda Staveley tells @GeorgeCaulkin: “Jesse Lingard wanted to come to us. We did everything. We never stopped working on many deals”, told @TheAthleticUK. ⚪️ #NUFCLingard plans are clear: he’s ready to leave Man Utd as free agent, after NUFC deal collapsed in Jan. https://t.co/DuN2gJuhTZ

The Magpies are in a better position in the league than they were in January and are expected to improve their squad this summer.

Flush with cash, they are perhaps an interesting club for any player right now as their ambitions are high.

Campbell believes that even though Lingard has history with West Ham United, the Magpies could be a likely destination for the attacking midfielder.

The former striker told Football Insider:

“Look, Man United did not want him to go in January. In the end, they just dug their heels in to make it as difficult as possible. Newcastle are in with a definite shout come the summer because the project is taking shape."

He added:

“On a free, Lingard will have his pick of the clubs. He has history at West Ham but it’s exciting times at Newcastle right now. It is going to be very interesting to see where he ends up. There will be a number of tempting offer, yes, I’m sure.”

Jesse Lingard would be a good addition to Newcastle United

Newcastle United predominantly play with a 4-3 3 system with the players they have, but Jesse Lingard’s arrival would make way for a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

The Magpies have some talented midfielders like Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock who can play in central midfield, and that would allow Lingard to play a more attacking role.

Eddie Howe’s side are also on the up and will be expected to challenge for a place in the top eight next season.

Lingard would not only add more quality, but he is also an experienced player who has won silverware at Manchester United.

Howe's side will be able to offer Lingard more in wages, so they will be the favorites to sign him ahead of West Ham United.

Lingard has been sparingly used by Manchester United so far this season as he has made just three starts across all competitions for the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy