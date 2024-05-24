In-demand manager prefers a move to Manchester United despite links to Chelsea - Reports

Highly-rated Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is reportedly interested in taking charge of Manchester United despite being linked to the vacant Chelsea managerial position. The Red Devils have approached the representatives of the Northern Irishman over talks to potentially become their next manager.

Manchester United are under the control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group after he acquired a stake in the club. The British billionaire is unhappy with the state of things at the club both on and off the pitch and is prepared to introduce changes.

As per recent reports, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on managerial movements happening around Europe with a view to a change of their own. Erik ten Hag has struggled and may soon be sacked.

One name recently linked with United is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who is also on Chelsea's wishlist. The 38-year-old manager is, however, willing to wait for Manchester United's approach, according to Daily Mail.

McKenna joined Ipswich in 2021, having previously worked with the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho, Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick. He was with the academy when he, along with Michael Carrick, were promoted to work as assistants to Mourinho.

McKenna was named the LMA Manager of the Year after leading the Tractor Boys to the Premier League in swashbuckling style. His side secured successive promotions to reach the English top flight from League One in only two years.

Brighton & Hove Albion have also made a move for him, but McKenna is gauging his options before making a decision. He may end up at Old Trafford after this week if the Red Devils proceed with plans to sack Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United set to fire Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final

Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of the result of the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25, as per The Guardian. The former Ajax manager saw his side limp to an eighth-place finish, their lowest ever in the Premier League era.

The Red Devils crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stage after finishing bottom of their group. They also lost a club-record 14 matches in the league and looked poor and fraught of quality at both ends of the pitch.

There are several options to replace the Dutchman if he leaves at the end of the season, including former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel. The likes of Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, and Graham Potter have also been linked with the job.