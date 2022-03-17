"In the dressing room" - Journalist reveals what Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool teammates amid contract extension talks

Journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has told his fellow teammates that he is keen to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

This comes amid the uncertainty surrounding the 29-year-old winger's contract extension with the Reds. As things stand, the Egyptian superstar has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract, and does not appear any closer to agreeing to a new deal.

However, Christian Falk has stated that the attacker still wishes to stay with Liverpool. Falk took to Twitter to reveal the following:

"TRUE. In the dressing room Mohamed Salah told colleagues that he would like to stay at @LFC."

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old winger rejected the Reds' contract offer back in December. Since then, there have been no offers on the table from the club for their star forward. The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel that the stalemate in contract talks is due to the wages offered to the winger by the Reds.

With Salah prepared to stay at the club beyond his current contract, the ball is definitely on Liverpool's side of the court. If the Reds fail to offer their winger a new deal, the former Chelsea and FC Basel star could leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It is worth mentioning that Salah is not the only attacking player to have his contract expiring in less than 18 months time. His fellow strike partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also sailing in the same boat as the Egyptian superstar, with no advancement in contract talks.

Roberto Firmino recently scored the second goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. The 30-year-old forward, who joined the Merseyside club in 2015, has been vital to the Reds' playing style under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's primary source of goals this season

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's standout player this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

He is also currently leading the Golden Boot charts in the Premier League with 20 goals. Fellow teammate Diogo Jota is in second place, having scored seven goals fewer than the Egyptian.

He is also joint-second in the assists charts along with teammate Andy Robertson (10). Trent Alexander-Arnold is leading that particular leaderboard with 11 assists.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma for £34 million. He's gone on to win the Champions League, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup, the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds.

