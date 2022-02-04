“In the driving seat” – Joe Cole names his favourite among Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham to finish fourth in Premier League

Joe Cole has once again backed Manchester United to finish in the Premier League top four ahead of Arsenal. The Chelsea legend has said that Ralf Rangnick's side are still in the driving seat despite their recent struggles.

United are fourth in the Premier League table right now, but could slip to sixth. The Red Devils have played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham, who are just two points behind them.

Speaking with Coral, Cole ruled out Tottenham from the race for the top four despite their recent signings. The Chelsea legend believes they have not signed the right players, and could finish in a Europa League or Europa Conference League spot. He said:

"Spurs brought in a couple of players who were struggling to get into what I consider a poor, for their standards, Juventus team. I have watched them a few times this year, and covered two live games, and they're not the Juventus of even two years ago.So while they are decent players, do they really improve the Tottenham squad?"

"Maybe slightly, but it's almost like nobody wanted to really pull the trigger in that little bracket of teams, and go and gamble on a big signing to really make a difference. You have to respect that because you don't want a situation where a team overspends, and things go very wrong, but I don't think any team chasing fourth have really added anything significant. So it'll be down to what we've seen so far, and I think Manchester United are still in the driving seat."

Joe Cole sticks with his Premier League prediction for Arsenal and Manchester United

Earlier this season, Joe Cole predicted United to finish ahead of Arsenal in the league table.

He backed the Red Devils to join Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League top four, saying:

"I think it will be quite clear with Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool. I think they are so strong. It's the clearest it's been in the last 10 years; I don't see anyone getting close to them."

Mikel Arteta's side have trimmed their squad, while Manchester United have issues off the pitch affecting them. United sent out Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek on loan, but the Mason Greenwood incident has dominated headlines recently.

