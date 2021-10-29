"In the end he is not so extraordinary" - Anelka slams Lionel Messi's slow start at PSG

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG was one of the biggest stories of the summer. The Argentine maestro was forced to leave Barcelona due to their financial difficulties.

One of the greatest players of this generation, Lionel Messi was expected to set Ligue 1 alight immediately. However, the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a slow start and has not yet reached the peaks he reached at Barcelona.

Former PSG and Chelsea star Nicolas Anelka spoke about both Lionel Messi's and Neymar's slow starts this season. In an interview with RMC, Anelka said:

“Today we demand from Neymar, but we can do the same with Messi. Since the beginning of the season it is not extraordinary either.

"There is a player who has six Ballon d'Ors and in the end he is not so extraordinary."

Anelka further backed Neymar to make the difference on the pitch for PSG in the coming matches and urged Pochettino to keep playing him:

"If the coach thinks he has to play to regain his level, he does play. Leaving him aside or replacing him to break his morale will not fix things.

"You never know what can happen to him on the pitch. Pochettino trusts him and even without Neymar being well, the team continues to win."

Lionel Messi doubtful for PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lille

Lionel Messi could miss PSG's crucial Ligue 1 match against Lille with a slight muscle problem

Kylian Mbappe will definitely miss the match against Lille with an ear infection. There have been some doubts cast around Lionel Messi's participation as well.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness:

“He felt a slight muscle problem today and trained on his own as a precaution. But we hope he will be ready on Friday.

“Lionel can play a bit further forward, but we also have other possibilities and other players who can play in that role. Leo can play in any position."

Lionel Messi has provided some moments of magic in the UEFA Champions League already. However, the Argentine maestro has yet to register a single goal or assist for PSG in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that Messi is fit and delivers a masterclass against last season's Ligue 1 winner, Lille tonight.

