Former Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez, now at Girona, has said that Los Blancos stand to gain from his potential transfer to a third team.

The 22-year-old has made 57 appearances across competitions for Girona since arriving from Madrid in 2022, contributing three goals and seven assists. Contracted with Girona till 2027, the left-baack has played a key role in their surprise surge up the La Liga standings.

Gutierrez has a goal and three assists in 21 games across competitions. That includes a goal and an assist in 18 outings in the league, where second-placed Granada trail Los Blancos on goal difference after 19 games.

Madrid inserted a 50% sell-on clause when offloading Guttierez for future sale to a third party. Commenting on that, the 22-year-old said (as per Madrid Xtra) that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez 'always wins':

“50% would go to Girona & 50% would go to Madrid. In the end, Florentino Pérez always wins.”

Girona have won both their games in 2024, continuing their superb start to the season. After beating Atletico Madrid 4-3 at home in La Liga last week, Michel's side won 2-0 at Elche at the weekend to comemnce their Copa del Rey campaign.

"I don't like encountering Atlético because they're one of the best teams, and it's always tough" - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid take on crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster Spanish Super Cup semifinal showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday (January 10).

Ahead of the clash with the Madrid Derby rivals, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that Atleti are always tough opponents, making it an entertaining game for both sets of fans:

“The fixture list is what it is," said the Italian (as per the club website). We've been drawn against Atletico, and we're going to play them again. It's not that I like encountering Atletico because they're one of the best teams, and it's always tough.

"We have to play. But it's the same mindset that Atletico will have. We're both very strong teams. I think Real Madrid and Atletico fans are going to enjoy these matches.”

Just over a week after their Super Cup meeting, Los Blancos and Atletico renew acquaintances again when they meet in a Copa del Rey Round-of-16 clash on January 18.

It's pertinent to note that Ancelotti's side's only defeat of the season came against Atletico, a 3-1 reverse in a La Liga fixture.