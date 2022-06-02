"In the end it didn't happen" – Argentina international confirms 'interest' from Barcelona during January transfer window

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico claims Barcelona were interested in signing him in January.

The Ajax defender has been a key part of the Dutch giants' success since his arrival in 2018 and helped his side reach the Champions League semi-finals in his first full-season.

Having been in-and-out of Erik Ten Hag's side at the start of the campaign, Tagliafico reclaimed his place to make 30 appearances in total.

The 29-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in Argentina's previous three encounters, including their 3-0 victory over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium.

Following the triumph over the European champions, the defender admitted that his future was discussed in January, with Barcelona interested. However, he claims an agreement was never in place.

As quoted by Que T'hi Jugues, Tagliafico stated:

"In the previous market there was interest from Barça for me. An agreement between clubs was lacking and in the end it didn't happen."

The South American has just over 12 months left on his current deal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is likely to leave the Johan Cruijff ArenA this summer.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong declares he wants to stay at the Camp Nou

It's no secret that the Blaugrana are struggling financially, with president Joan Laporta revealing in August 2021 that the five-time European champions are €1.35 billion in debt, according to GOAL.

Xavi Hernandez will be keen to improve his side this summer after finishing 13 points behind La Liga champions Real Madrid, as well as being dumped out of the Champions League group stage.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, although the 33-year-old forward would clearly not come cheap.

One player who has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou to fund any transfers is 25-year-old Frenkie de Jong. The Sun has reported that Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with the midfielder at Manchester United.

However, speaking to ESPN, De Jong claimed:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona.

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

The Dutch playmaker has enjoyed a mixed spell in Catalonia since his arrival from Ajax in 2019. Xavi has made him a regular starter in his midfield three, as De Jong has played 46 times this term.

