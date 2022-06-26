“In the end, it’s always about an exchange based on trust” - Hoffenheim chief breaks silence on David Raum’s future amid Manchester United interest 

Hoffenheim Sporting Director Alexander Rosen has stated that Manchester United target David Raum could leave the club this summer if they receive the right offer. The Germany international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his exploits in the Bundesliga (according to 90 Min).

Rosen was addressing Raum's future on Sky Sports Germany (via Manchester Evening News). He revealed that he would like to keep hold of Raum but that an offer from a big club might be hard to resist.

Rosen said:

"I would prefer to keep him.

"At the end of the day, it depends on what the market looks like and what chance the player has.

He added:

"If a top club comes and he gets the opportunity, then, of course, we will sit down with him. In the end, it's always about an exchange based on trust."

David Raum joined Hoffenheim from Greuther Furth in 2021 and rose to become one of the standout players in the German top-flight last season.

He was arguably the most outstanding left-back in the Bundesliga last term, providing 13 assists and scoring three goals in 32 league games for Die Kraichgauer.

His form at club level has caught Hansi Flick's attention and he has been Germany's first-choice left-back since making his debut in September 2021.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the 24-year-old closely and might make an official bid this summer.

Manchester United have struggled to get going in the transfer market

The Red Devils are yet to complete a summer signing

Manchester United were tipped to have a busy summer of transfer activities following their disappointing trophyless campaign last season where they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag was appointed as the club's new manager. Large-scale changes were also made at the board level, including the appointment of a new CEO and Director of Football.

The changes all pointed to a new era being ushered in and United were expected to make several statement signings in the summer transfer market.

However, the reality is much different and the club are yet to announce their first signing of the summer. They have been embroiled in prolonged negotiations for Frenkie de Jong, while several key first-team players who departed have not been replaced.

In contrast, the club's major rivals in the Premier League have been significantly strengthened. Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all completed major signings.

This is far from what was expected at Manchester United and the club need to get their act together to avoid a repeat of their shambolic displays last season.

