“In the end, you pay dearly” - Ousmane Dembele opens up on habit that harmed him at Barcelona; says he’s more professional at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele has shared what he believes hampered him during his time with Barcelona. The French forward joined the Catalan giants in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €135 million fee. But he could not reach the heights expected of him before he left to join La Parisien for a reported €50 million in the summer of 2023.

In a recent interview with France Football, the Frenchman admitted he took his rest for granted and it hurt him in Catalonia, saying via Forbes:

“I was already a professional, but now I am a little more so. Now, even on rest days, I like to go to the training center, recover, work with the physios. Before, I would go home, play NBA 2K, watch a little TV. I was also younger, it’s normal. But, in the end, you pay dearly, and I saw it especially in Barcelona,”

The French star concluded, saying:

“I arrived there young, I played from 20 to 26 years old, I had a lot of physical problems. I learned a lot, it helped me. Now I know my body much better, and that’s why I get injured less. I know when I’m good, but also when I need to slow down, dose in training.”

Ousmane Dembele has been phenomenal since he signed for PSG in 2023, bagging 39 goals and 29 assists in 91 games for the French giants. He's helped them to two Ligue 1s, two Coupes de France, two French Super Cups, and the club’s maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo tips PSG’s Ousmane Dembele to beat Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to Ballon d’Or

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has tipped PSG’s Ousmane Dembele to claim the Ballon d'Or award over Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. While both players enjoyed fabulous campaigns at club and international level, the Frenchman claimed one more trophy, the UEFA Champions League, over his teenage adversary this season.

In a recent interview, the Portuguese captain highlighted who he felt should claim the award, saying via Si:

“In my opinion, whoever wins it should be on a team that has won trophies. The Ballon d’Or winner should be in a team that has won the Champions League."

Dembele was fabulous for PSG, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists to help them to a maiden quadruple. Yamal was also impressive for Barcelona, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists to help his side to a domestic treble.

