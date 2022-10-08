Rio Ferdinand explains who is better between Chelsea's Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained which of Chelsea right-back Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is better, as per the Daily Mail.

There has been much debate over which of James and Alexander-Arnold is the better full-back, with both having impressive 2021-22 campaigns.

James managed six goals in 11 assists in 39 appearances, while Alexander-Arnold registered two goals and 19 assists in 47.

The duo are battling it out for a starting berth in England's XI at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

However, Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start to the season in contrast to James.

The Liverpool defender's performances have been criticized due to his supposed lack of defensive capabilities. He has made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea right-back has excelled at the start of the campaign with two goals and as many assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

Ferdinand has been comparing the two and believes that James is currently ahead of his England right-back rival.

He said:

"In my eyes, Reece is ahead right now, but Trent will come out of this spell and that could change."

Alexander-Arnold did manage a sensational free-kick midweek in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 4.

The Anfield faithful will be hoping that the right-back carries that form into Sunday's (October 9) clash with league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently sitting ninth, 11 points off of the Gunners.

However, James responded to the performance from Alexander-Arnold in the win over Rangers with a brilliant outing of his own.

The Blues defender grabbed himself a goal and an assist in Graham Potter's side's 3-0 win over AC Milan on October 5.

How Chelsea's James and Liverpool's Alexander Arnold compare

Southgate to decide between Alexander-Arnold and James

The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and England's first game comes on November 21 against Iran in Qatar.

Time is of the essence for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to decide which of the pair should start against Iran.

Should he opt for the impressive Chelsea right-back James, who has started the season where he left off with inspired performances?

Or should he go with a risk and bank on Alexander-Arnold finding form and returning to his usual best?

Here's how the duo compare with Southgate needing to make a decision:

For club (22-23)

James Alexander-Arnold Games played: 11 Games played: 9 Tackles: 2.1 Tackles: 2.3 Possession won: 8.7 Possession won: 7.9

For England overall

James Alexander-Arnold Games played: 17 Games played: 15 Tackles: 1.3 Tackles: 1.9 Possession won: 4.5 Possession won: 5.3

