"In the first two training sessions, I knew he was going to be a great player" - Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman on blocking loan move for 19-year-old star

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that he blocked Pedri from moving away on loan, as he saw his first-team potential right away.

Koeman took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2020, following an impressive 20-game stint with the Netherlands national football team. The manager had his bright moments, but he didn't win the big trophies nor did he play beautiful football.

Following a string of discouraging results in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Koeman was let go in October 2021.

Koeman’s stint may not be remembered for trophies or attractive style of play, but the manager admittedly played a part in developing Blaugrana starlet Pedri. Revealing why he blocked Pedri’s one-year loan move, the Dutchman said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“In Pedri’s case, it was impressive because I remember when I signed the contract with Barca, and they told me about him, and I didn’t know him. In the first two training sessions, I knew he was going to be a great player. I saw enough of Pedri in two training sessions.”

Koeman continued:

“In that pre-season, I said that I had to leave him in the team because Barca had offers for him to play a year away. But I said ‘Pedri is not moving from here, because I think he will be a starter soon’. And it was like that.”

Pedri, unfortunately, struggled with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign, making only 21 appearances across competitions. The Spaniard still managed four goals and an assist during his injury-ridden campaign.

Pedri is future of Barcelona’s midfield

Despite only playing 73 games for the Blaugrana first team, Pedri is widely hailed as one of the most promising young midfielders in the world, and for good reason. The Spanish international is an excellent reader of the game, is an efficient passer, works tirelessly and also packs a thunderous right foot.

With him on song, the Blaugrana look a lot more dangerous and comfortable in possession. Without him, they struggle to frustrate the opposition with their passes and look rather bland in the final third.

Barcelona manager Xavi holds the 19-year-old in high regard, saying:

“There is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri – and he is only 19! He is absolutely superlative. How he turns, his understanding of space and time and the fact he uses both feet. It is amazing to have him in the team, and we must take care of him. He makes the difference, in how we play, in the box. ... he wins balls back. Look, he’s not a normal player. There are very few like him. Perhaps, at his age, he is already the best in the world in his position.”

The former Blaugrana midfielder will hope for Pedri to play a key role next season after an injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign.

