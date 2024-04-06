"In football things happen like this" - Virgil van Dijk admits he was sad to see close friend leave Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up on former skipper Jordan Henderson's exit from the club last summer. The Dutch defender has insisted that the shake-up at the club was inevitable.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a major overhaul of the Liverpool midfield last summer, with as many as five players heading for the exit door and four midfielders joining the club. As part of the overhaul, both captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner departed the Merseyside club.

Virgil van Dijk was appointed the new captain in the summer, with Henderson and Milner both departing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was named the new vice-captain. The club's new leadership group was formed by Andy Robertson, Alisson and Mohamed Salah, along with the captain and vice-captain.

Van Dijk has insisted that Henderson remains a good friend of his and hailed the Englishman as one of the best captains Liverpool have ever had. The Netherlands skipper also claimed that the club have coped pretty well with the big changes in the leadership department. He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“Jordan is a good friend of mine and we’ve been through everything together. He’s been one of the best captains Liverpool have had, with everything we achieved. He was amazing for the club and that won’t change. But in football things happen like this."

Van Dijk added:

"Players eventually move on and other players have to step up. The moment he left then things were going to shift, especially with our vice-captain James Milner leaving before him too. There were always going to be some changes in the squad, and new roles for different players, including me, but things like this happen and others have to step up and I think we all have done that.”

The Dutchman concluded:

“You have to do things together. It’s good to have different opinions in order to make the right decision when it has to be made. We definitely have certain things to be discussed, they can be small or big, and we have to rely on each other and it is working very well. The players in the group have all stepped up and are enjoying that responsibility. You have to do it together, and that’s what we try to do, and it’s going pretty well.”

Despite plenty of changes in their squad and leadership group, Liverpool have done exceptionally well in their transition season. They are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and are also in the running for the Europa League, while having already won the League Cup.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk names his best teammate at the club

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has named Roberto Firmino as the best teammate he has had at the Merseyside club. The Dutchman insisted that it was the Brazilian who ensured that the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be at their devastating best. He said:

"I don't wanna put other players down but let me speak about players that for example left. Bobby Firmino has been a big figure in the success that we had over the last years, he kept especially those two next to him, who are outstanding, he kept them together."

He added:

"The triangle they were, the way they worked together. For me personally, the defensive work they did, to make it easier for us at the back, it's been crazy, it's been outstanding. He has been so far and difficult to defend in training, so I would give credit to him."

Van Dijk named Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Joel Matip as his best teammates out of the current set of players at the club. He said:

"But at the moment I'm playing with amazing players you know, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, and I won't forget Joel Matip."

Firmino played a key role in Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp over the years, playing as a false nine. Along with Salah and Mane, he formed one of the best attacking trios the game has ever witnessed.

The Brazil international scored 111 goals and produced 79 assists in 362 appearances for the Reds and won seven trophies during his time at Anfield. He left the Reds last summer upon his contract expiry and is currently on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

