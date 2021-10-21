“In full flight there’s not many better than him” – Joe Cole reveals Chelsea star who faces “big few weeks” ahead 

Former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole feels Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the best in the Premier League when he is at the top of his game. Cole has backed the youngster to do well in the coming weeks.

Hudson-Odoi came off the bench against Malmo on Wednesday in Chelsea’s Champions League group game, and put in a stellar display for the Blues.

The duo of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku could be out for a few weeks, and with fixtures coming thick and fast, Hudson-Odoi could get more playing time.

Felix ⭐️⭐️ @cfc_felix_ I thought Hudson-Odoi was brilliant today from the left wing.HAS to START at LEFT WING vs Norwich. I thought Hudson-Odoi was brilliant today from the left wing.HAS to START at LEFT WING vs Norwich. https://t.co/C5Sp6Wg81p

Cole feels Hudson-Odoi has a few big weeks ahead of him as he has the ability to impress in a more attacking role instead of the right wing-back position.

"Callum has to step up. He affected the game tonight and he needs to continue to do this. Callum’s been playing the right wing-back position which is arguably the toughest position to get to at Chelsea because you have got the club captain Azpilicueta and Reece James who is one of the best in the country,” Cole said during BT Sport's coverage of the match.

"He wants to play in that front three and I feel like he has the opportunity to do that now. He needs to keep being positive - get the ball and drive. In full flight there’s not many better than him. He can go both ways. He’s really believing in himself and getting back to the core of what he is as a footballer because when he gets the ball and drives inside and out he can be unstoppable. It’s a big few weeks for him."

Chelsea will need Hudson-Odoi to do well in Werner and Lukaku’s absence

Chelsea were handed a double injury blow against Malmo as both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner came off injured. Both are key players in the Chelsea squad, and their goals will be missed.

The duo’s absence will be an opportunity for some of the fringe players, and Hudson-Odoi is one of them.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 🔵 Kai Havertz X Callum Hudson-Odoi could be the key to cover for Chelsea’s injuries. 🔵 Kai Havertz X Callum Hudson-Odoi could be the key to cover for Chelsea’s injuries. https://t.co/S1A83xxdSV

Also Read

The 20-year old has started in just two Premier League games so far this season, and is yet to leave his mark. With Werner injured, Kai Havertz could be used up top, which means there will be a position vacant in attacking midfield alongside Mason Mount.

With Christian Pulisic struggling with injury, Hudson-Odoi only has Hakim Ziyech to compete with. If the England international can get a sustained run of games at Chelsea, he should be able to impress

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava