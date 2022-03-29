"In with a great shout" - John Aldridge tips 'massive' Liverpool superstar to become club captain in the future

Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels Trent Alexander-Arnold could become the Reds' captain when Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk leave.

Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut for Liverpool in October 2016 after rising through the ranks at the club's academy. The right-back has since been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring 12 goals and providing 60 assists from 214 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world during his time at Anfield so far. He currently tops the chart for top assist providers in the Premier League this season, having set up 11 goals for his team-mates.

Samuel @SamueILFC Dani Alves on his favourite right back:



‘I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much. He’s a fantastic footballer. This guy has got world class skills.’



Aldridge is of the view that Alexander-Arnold is already very mature for his age. The Anfield great expects the England international to continue improving as the years go by and pointed out how Brazil legend Roberto Carlos developed with age.

The former striker is of the view that Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to captain Liverpool in the future. He has tipped the right-back to take over the captain's armband when Henderson and Van Dijk leave the club. Aldridge wrote in his column for The Echo:

"It is no secret how good Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has been this season, and he will only improve with age. We’ve seen how good players like Roberto Carlos have become over the years when they mature and Trent is very mature for his age now, in all honesty. He is a man in a young body given all the games he has played."

"He has proved his critics, on his England side, wrong. He is not criticized at Liverpool, only by idiots. Alexander-Arnold is the best attacking full-back in world football, for me. If you’re talking about him becoming a future Liverpool captain, he is in with a great shout when Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk may not be at the club. What a massive player he is for us."

Alexander-Arnold has provided 17 assists in 35 matches across all competitions for Klopp's side this season, while scoring two goals. The Englishman, though, is currently nursing an injury, which is expected to keep him out of the team's next two games against Watford (April 2nd) and Benfica (April 5th).

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester City. @JamesPearceLFC] NEW: Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester City. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester City. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/z9k8OStaCq

Alexander-Arnold has captained Liverpool before

Henderson has been the Reds' captain since Steven Gerrard left the club in 2015. While the midfielder has been successful during his tenure as the skipper, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League among other trophies, he is currently on the wrong side of his 30s.

James Milner currently serves as the deputy to Henderson at Anfield. However, with the 36-year-old falling down the pecking order, Van Dijk has been functioning as the club's stand-in vice-captain this season.

Like Henderson and Milner, Van Dijk is also in his 30s and could have to leave Anfield a few years down the line. Alexander-Arnold could be the ideal candidate to take over as Liverpool's next captain in the future.

Alexander-Arnold became the youngest-ever player to captain the club in a European competition last season. He led the team in their 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.

