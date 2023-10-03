“In my head, I’m Cristiano Ronaldo” – NBA star says he would’ve become a footballer if not for basketball

NBA and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam named footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo when asked for his soccer comparison.

The two-time NBA All-Star said that he would be a footballer had he not taken up basketball professionally. When quizzed about the position he would take up on the football pitch, the basketballer said (via A Bola):

"I'd definitely be a striker. I like scoring goals that's easy. Cristiano Ronaldo, I'm basically him in my head."

Claiming that he would be good enough to play in Europe rather than the MLS in America, Siakam added:

"If I wasn't in the NBA, I'd be playing soccer. In my head, I'm a soccer player. I'm nice, though. I grew up playing my whole life, basically."

"Probably would not be in the MLS, I'd be in Europe somewhere because I am really good."

Although Siakam compared himself to Ronaldo, achieving the 38-year-old striker's success in Europe would prove a herculean task. The Al-Nassr striker represented some of the biggest clubs in European football, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Ronaldo scored a staggering 450 goals for Los Blancos across all competitions while netting 145 times for the Red Devils. He won the Premier League three times while managing to get his hands on the La Liga and Serie A trophies twice each. Ronaldo is also a five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev snubs Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the ultimate footballing debate. While giving his verdict, Medvedev compared the Argentine icon to tennis great Roger Federer.

The retired Swiss athlete is an eight-time Wimbledon Champion and is considered one of the greatest to ever play the sport. Settling the debate, Medvedev said during an Instagram live last month (via Daily Post Nigeria):

“I respect both of them. But Leo does things with the ball that Cristiano [Ronaldo] can’t do. In this, Messi is like Federer. You don’t understand how they do it."

Both Messi and Ronaldo have achieved immense success during their careers in Europe. The 36-year-old Inter Miami star is a three-time Champions League and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He won La Liga ten times with Barcelona and managed to get his hands on the World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar last year.