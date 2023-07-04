“In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England” – Pochettino says it was ‘easy’ to agree Stamford Bridge move

Chelsea new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on the Blues, stating that the west London giants have been the greatest club in England for the last 10-15 years. The Argentine tactican made this known during his first official interview as Blues head coach, after officially commencing his role on 3 July.

It was revealed towards the end of last season that Pochettino would take charge of the Blues. A turbulent 2022-23 football campaign saw Chelsea change four different coaches - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor (caretaker) and Frank Lampard (interim). Pochettino has now been chosen as the man to steady the ship at Stamford Bridge, and bring the club back to the pinnacle of world football.

Speaking during his unveiling as a Blues manager, the Argentine tactician revealed that it was an easy decision for him to take up the position at Stamford Bridge. He maintained that the Blues do have a winning culture and that they have been the greatest club in England for the last decade and a half. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, he said:

“It was easy to say yes to Chelsea. We'll work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football. The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top. We can’t have up and downs”.

On being the best club in England, Pochettino said,

“In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England”.

The Argentine tactician will be hoping to bring his wealth of managerial experience to steady the ship at the Stamford Bridge. Pochettino is also very much familiar with the Premier League terrain, having taken charge of the likes of Southampton and Blues London rivals Tottenham in recent years. The Argentine has overseen 256 games in the league, winning 132, drawing 61 and losing 63 with a points-per-game ratio of 1.79.

A new era begins at Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino

The long wait, is now over for Blues fans, as Argentine tactician Pochettino will now get to work as the club's new head coach.

There's no doubt that Pochettino has what it takes to deliver the results at Stamford Bridge judging by his past antecedents. However, only time will tell if comes good for the west London club.

He will now be saddled with the responsibility of galvanizing a relatively young and talented Blues squad, starting from the upcoming pre-season preparations. Most fans of the west London giants will already be familiar with Pochettino's style of play, especially during his time at rival club Spurs.

The Argentine took the north Londoners to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and won three trophies with Paris Saint-Germain. The 51-year-old has a winning percentage of 44.17 in his managerial career so far (292 games, 129 wins).

